Functions-as-a-Service coming to PiCluster 2.2

In PiCluster 2.2, there is now support to deploy functions! With this new feature, applications can spin up containers themselves and retrieve data from the PiCluster server. Let’s explore how this works.

When a function is finished running, the container is automatically deleted and the output is stored on the server. When the application requests the data from the server, the data is removed as well.

In the screenshot above, you can see the current functions running on the cluster where the data is not retrieved yet. There is also another option under the functions category to remove all the functions and the output data stored.

Check out the Wiki page for code samples and an overview of how it works. To try it out now before 2.2 is released, check out the dev branch on GitHub. Regarding the release status, functions are stable now but we are waiting for possible changes to the other components of PiCluster.