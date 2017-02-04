Announcing PiCluster 1.4

I am pleased to announce the new version of PiCluster. In this release, users can connect to a host running an rsyslog server and the PiCluster agent to view the log drain in the PiCluster web console and run searches. This combined integration provides a single pane of glass to monitor physical hosts and Docker containers easily. Let’s take a look on how to enable this functionality.

To start, simply add the following lines to the config.json file and modify the lines to your environment:

Then copy the config.json file to each host and restart the PiCluster services. Now you should be able to click on Logs->Rsyslog Analytics in the web console and see the logs.

Now let’s explore how it works. The web console will send a request to the PiCluster server which then sends a request to the PiCluster agent on the rsyslog server to retrieve the log drain file that contains all the logs in the cluster.

When viewing the log in the web console, you will be able to search for events. Let’s do a search for “error”:

As you can see above, we can see all the log entries that have “error” in it.

This is only a starting point and there is much more to be done to make this a great tool. I hope that the community will find PiCluster useful and begin contributing feedback and code.