PiCluster 1.7 – Efficient Container Management

I am pleased to announce PiCluster v1.7. In this release, I wanted to make PiCluster easier to use by having the Web Console handle most of the common configuration file changes. Not everyone enjoys editing json files including myself. Now let’s go over what is new in this release.

In “Manage Containers”, there is a new option to remove a container configuration from a host. This is useful if you no longer want to have PiCluster manage a container.

The “System” menu now has an option to add or remove cluster nodes. Once you add a host to the cluster, you can then use the next new exciting feature to add a container to the host.

The “Containers” menu has a new option to add a container. Once the Dockerfile’s have been uploaded to the host, you can select this option to add a container to the PiCluster configuration file. Simply enter the container name and Docker runtime arguments. If you want PiCluster to also run a heartbeat check on this container, you can enter the desired port.

The Syslog viewer let’s users view the system log (as defined in config.json) from all the nodes in the cluster at once. In this release, I added the search functionality from the Rsyslog Analytics feature here as well.

Now you can save a list of commonly used commands in config.json that can be executed from the web console under Operations -> Run Command. This feature can save a lot of time from typing commands in the text box. In the image below, I selected a command labeled “SystemUpdate” that will run apt commands on a single node or every node in the cluster.

I hope that PiCluster is now even easier for you to use and manage your Docker containers. I am always looking for feedback and suggestions to make PiCluster a great tool for the masses. To get in touch with me, please find me on Twitter or file an issue on GitHub.